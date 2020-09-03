Cultural Award public voting opens this Friday

Gibraltar Cultural Services announced public voting for the 2020 Cultural Awards will commence on Friday, September 4.

The telephone numbers have been facilitated with the support of Gibtelecom, and all funds raised will be donated to the GBC Open Day Fund.

The public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees.

These votes will then be considered by the Cultural Awards Board who are also part of the selection process.

The telephone numbers for public voting are as follows:

JUNIOR (Under 15’s)

1. ADITYA DHANWANI 8640 - Gibraltar’s 2020 Young Musician of the Year, a GAMPA

Parasol Foundation recipient, who provided piano recitals online during lockdown.

2. ANGELIKA BOSCO 8641 -A keen writer, who won the Autumn Poetry Competition and one

of the Covid Short Story Competitions run during lockdown.

3. JAKE TORRES 8642 - This 8 year old wrote and illustrated a book on the Corona virus which sold over 1200 copies, Jake was also involved in a global book on the environment.

4. NATHAN VILLALBA 8643 - Bronze medalist at the 2019 Dance World Cup in two

categories. Recipient of the Best Male Dancer and Sussex awards at the 2020 Gibraltar

International Dance Festival, and also a number of UK studio scholarships.

YOUTH (Under 25’s)

1. AMY WINK 8644 - Silver medalist at the 2019 Dance World Cup in two solo categories,

awarded three scholarships for performances at the event, and winner of the Best Female

Dancer award at the 2020 Gibraltar International Dance Festival.

2. CARMEN ANDERSON 8645 - Creator of an online blog during lockdown interviewing

cultural professionals. Participated in two plays in the 2020 Drama Festival, also helping

backstage in other productions.

3. GIBRALTAR YOUTH SERVICE 8646 - The ‘Find Your Brave’ photographic project was

delivered by the Gibraltar Youth Production Team, around 70 participants were involved in

this creative exercise which raised awareness for mental health.

SENIOR (Over 25’s)

1. BEATRICE GARCIA 8647 - Ran an online art club and drawing sessions during lockdown.

Exhibited in two solo exhibitions in the UK and received a commission to paint footballer Viv

Anderson.

2. GIBRALTAR POETRY ANTHOLOGY 8648 - A first for Gibraltar, featuring 30 works by ten

local poets. Delivered by the independent Writers and Artists project and funded by the

Equality Rights Group.

3. MARIBEL MATTHEWS 8649 - This artist has exhibited both locally and abroad, raising

awareness of climate change, and has been recognized with numerous awards in New York,

Florence and Rome.

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

1. BAYSIDE COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL 8650 - The Head teacher’s Portrait Exhibition paid

tribute to the 10 head teachers in the school’s history. The collaboration saw artists painting

the teacher who had served as Head when they were students, a project which has also

served to highlight changes in schooling.

2. GIBRALTAR YOUTH SERVICE 8651 - Find Your Brave ‘Self Portrait’ photography

exhibition, a creative exercise that raised awareness of mental health. Aimed at building the

skills and confidence ofthe young people involved, whilst recognising their individuality.

3. JM MEMORIAL FOUNDATION 8652 - Led two projects, a cultural exchange with Morocco

resulting in an art exhibition and a series of workshops with musicians and artists, and a

metal sculpture exhibition at the GEMA Gallery by Spanish artist Victor Quintanilla.

The closing date for the public voting is Wednesday, September 30. Calls cost 50p. Mobile surcharges apply. GCS encourages callers to seek their bill payer’s permission prior to calling.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3 at the Sunborn Hotel.