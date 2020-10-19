Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Cultural Awards to be broadcast on GBC and online

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2020

This year’s Cultural Awards will be broadcast on GBC and online via livestream, on the Gibraltar Cultural Services Facebook page.

The Awards celebrate Gibraltar’s arts and culture and aim to recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement, supporting the community’s cultural development.

The ceremony, which will be pre-recorded at the Sunborn Hotel, due to Covid-19 restrictions, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3 at 7.05pm.

GCS invites everyone to view the ceremony both on GBC television and on the GCS Facebook: www.facebook.com/culture.gi/

“The Cultural Awards are a celebration of our rich and varied culture,” said the Minister for Culture and Heritage, Dr John Cortes.

“They recognise the importance of culture in our Community, and the contribution to culture by so many - some during a whole lifetime.”

“Once again Gibraltar Cultural Services, who have worked harder than ever through pandemic times to keep culture on track and at the heart of the Community are delivering a memorable cultural event that all will enjoy.”

