Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cultural facilities undergo refurbishment

By Chronicle Staff
14th November 2023

Refurbishment works to various cultural facilities across Gibraltar have now been completed, Gibraltar Cultural Services said on Tuesday.

Works at the Central Hall have included the installation of disabled toilet facilities, a shed for storage and a new electronic door at the entrance to the venue.

Jumpers Bastion has seen resurfacing works and a new drainage system.

These upgrades will provide improved accessibility and safer flooring for its users.

The façades at Ince’s Hall have seen a major refurbishment, under the guidance and support of the Ministry of Heritage and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

The work entailed the installation of new guttering pipes, exposing all the existing arches, installation of doors and swift boxes, and repainting.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “I am very grateful to my team at GCS and to the various contractors who have supported our refurbishment programme at these cultural spaces.”

“My thanks also to the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Ministry of Heritage for their support and advice as well as my predecessor in Culture, Dr John Cortes, for starting these projects.”

“It is important for the Government to have state-of-the-art cultural facilities.”

“We will continue to design and roll out a comprehensive programme of refurbishment to all our cultural venues, as well as creating new cultural spaces for our clubs, societies, cultural groups, musicians, and artists.”

Most Read

Local News

Court case highlights business challenges as judge rules tenfold increase in rent

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

As Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary, Albares says Spain committed to Gib treaty

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Rise in scabies cases locally

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Man jailed for string of burglaries

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar's Cavalcade: ‘There’s still time to join’

14th November 2023

Local News
Mario Finlayson’s ‘Sagrada Familia’ donated to Govt art collection

14th November 2023

Local News
Gib records warmest November day since 2006

14th November 2023

Local News
Lower uptake of seasonal flu jab

14th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023