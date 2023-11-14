Cultural facilities undergo refurbishment

Refurbishment works to various cultural facilities across Gibraltar have now been completed, Gibraltar Cultural Services said on Tuesday.

Works at the Central Hall have included the installation of disabled toilet facilities, a shed for storage and a new electronic door at the entrance to the venue.

Jumpers Bastion has seen resurfacing works and a new drainage system.

These upgrades will provide improved accessibility and safer flooring for its users.

The façades at Ince’s Hall have seen a major refurbishment, under the guidance and support of the Ministry of Heritage and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

The work entailed the installation of new guttering pipes, exposing all the existing arches, installation of doors and swift boxes, and repainting.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “I am very grateful to my team at GCS and to the various contractors who have supported our refurbishment programme at these cultural spaces.”

“My thanks also to the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Ministry of Heritage for their support and advice as well as my predecessor in Culture, Dr John Cortes, for starting these projects.”

“It is important for the Government to have state-of-the-art cultural facilities.”

“We will continue to design and roll out a comprehensive programme of refurbishment to all our cultural venues, as well as creating new cultural spaces for our clubs, societies, cultural groups, musicians, and artists.”