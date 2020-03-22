Culture to the home kicks off Monday
Gibraltar Cultural Services will be taking culture into all homes as from tomorrow Monday. The agency will be working together with GAMPA on a variety of cultural initiatives supporting the community at this difficult time with sessions providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives.
Every day there will be storytelling sessions for children as from 10am. These will be followed by either musical entertainment or a tour of art exhibitions which have been on display at GEMA. The first of the art programmes will be on Tuesday with the current exhibition ‘Cosmos’ now on show by Spanish artist Victor Quintanilla. The sessions will also feature Gibtalks and BrightMed Talks.
John Cortes, Minister for Public Health and also Culture, is taking part in the sessions and is presenting and reading one of the children’s storytelling sessions.
“Culture is what makes a people what it is. This initiative of taking Culture home is a wonderful way of entertaining us and of cementing our identity at this time,” he said.
The daily sessions will also include unseen art footage, photos and interviews of artists and exhibitions at GEMA and the Fine Arts Gallery, recitals an operatic and zarzuela performances by a collaboration of classical singers and links to Gibraltar Live Music Society podcasts.
This online programme will be from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday.
The general public can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.
THE FULL SCHEDULE FOR THIS WEEK
Monday 23rd March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am GAMPA performance
12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Julian Felice and Dominque Searle
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Rama Mani and Simone Weinberger
Tuesday 24 th March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am ‘Cosmos’ Exhibition by Victor Quintanilla at GEMA
12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Daniel Feetham
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Nalanie Chellaram and Molly Bedingfield
Wednesday 25th March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Music Videos featuring Jet Stream
12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring James Torrente and Minerva Santini
2pm Music Videos featuring Jet Stream
Thursday 24 th March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am GAMPA performance
12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Mary Chiappe
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Kathryn Temple and Bakhtiar Amin
Friday 25 th March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am ‘A Passport to our Future’ Exhibition by Karl Ullger at GEMA
12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Janet Howitt
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Claudia Le Feuvre and Fiona Young