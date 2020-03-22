Culture to the home kicks off Monday

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be taking culture into all homes as from tomorrow Monday. The agency will be working together with GAMPA on a variety of cultural initiatives supporting the community at this difficult time with sessions providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives.

Every day there will be storytelling sessions for children as from 10am. These will be followed by either musical entertainment or a tour of art exhibitions which have been on display at GEMA. The first of the art programmes will be on Tuesday with the current exhibition ‘Cosmos’ now on show by Spanish artist Victor Quintanilla. The sessions will also feature Gibtalks and BrightMed Talks.

John Cortes, Minister for Public Health and also Culture, is taking part in the sessions and is presenting and reading one of the children’s storytelling sessions.

“Culture is what makes a people what it is. This initiative of taking Culture home is a wonderful way of entertaining us and of cementing our identity at this time,” he said.

The daily sessions will also include unseen art footage, photos and interviews of artists and exhibitions at GEMA and the Fine Arts Gallery, recitals an operatic and zarzuela performances by a collaboration of classical singers and links to Gibraltar Live Music Society podcasts.

This online programme will be from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday.

The general public can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.

THE FULL SCHEDULE FOR THIS WEEK

Monday 23rd March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am GAMPA performance

12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Julian Felice and Dominque Searle

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Rama Mani and Simone Weinberger

Tuesday 24 th March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am ‘Cosmos’ Exhibition by Victor Quintanilla at GEMA

12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Daniel Feetham

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Nalanie Chellaram and Molly Bedingfield

Wednesday 25th March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am Music Videos featuring Jet Stream

12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring James Torrente and Minerva Santini

2pm Music Videos featuring Jet Stream

Thursday 24 th March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am GAMPA performance

12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Mary Chiappe

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Kathryn Temple and Bakhtiar Amin

Friday 25 th March 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am ‘A Passport to our Future’ Exhibition by Karl Ullger at GEMA

12noon Gibtalks 2015 featuring Janet Howitt

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Claudia Le Feuvre and Fiona Young