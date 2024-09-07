Cumbo and The Views of Gibraltar ...in the early days of photography
We return this week to the ‘Views of Gibraltar’, a book published by V.B.Cumbo, a Gibraltarian photographer working at the time also producing a great variety of postcards out of all the photographs he took. Last week we published as part of Alice’s Table the photographs of the views and changing landscape of Gibraltar –...
