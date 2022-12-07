Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Curfew order for teens in violent incident that shocked community

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
7th December 2022

The Juvenile Court imposed a three-month nighttime curfew on three young teenagers who attacked a girl during a violent incident that was filmed on mobile phones and circulated on social media, causing outrage in the community. The teenagers, two boys both aged 13, and one girl aged 14, kicked and punched the girl and stomped...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

McGrail Inquiry commissions forensic report into alleged data breach, with date of full hearing still in question

Tue 6th Dec, 2022

Local News

Spain says UK bags stopped at border cleared as ‘one-off goodwill gesture’

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Local News

School reports bottles of urine thrown into playground

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Oxford scientist describes how hesitancy and politics led to millions of vaccines binned

7th December 2022

Local News
This Christmas, CAB campaigns to restore family values

7th December 2022

Local News
McGrail Inquiry commissions forensic report into alleged data breach, with date of full hearing still in question

6th December 2022

Local News
Spain says UK bags stopped at border cleared as ‘one-off goodwill gesture’

5th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022