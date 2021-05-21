Curtains to open on Drama Festival Gala Night, first in two years
Tonight, the Gibraltar Drama Festival Gala Night will be held for the first time in two years after it was cancelled due to the pandemic in March 2020. Over the past four nights, Adjudicator Jan Palmer Sayer has been deciding which final two plays will perform at the gala from 12 performances from theatre groups...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here