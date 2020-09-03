CUSP puts focus on education contingencies as pupils return to school
A new group that aims to help the flow of information between the Gibraltar Government and students and parents has been created. The Civil Union of Students and Parents (CUSP) was initially set up to deal with issues surrounding the return to schools this September, but is now focused on the future. “We will be...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here