Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Customer Care Hub set to centralise Government compliments, comments, concerns, complaints and enquiries

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2024

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the further development of the services offered by its Customer Care Hub which will now also act as a centralised point of escalation for public complaints..

The hub was originally set up as a coordination centre and point of contact between the public and the Government's administrative arm.

A statement from the Government noted that customers are strongly advised to seek advice or resolution from the appropriate department, service or agency when pursuing an enquiry or complaint. However, in cases where immediate resolution is not possible, a formal investigation is required, or the complainant prefers to address their concerns with someone not involved in the situation, the Customer Care Hub will advise the complainant on the available options and will liaise internally with departments and officials to find a satisfactory resolution.

The Government added that all formal complaints or submissions received will be acknowledged within five working days, with a substantive response aimed to be provided within 21 working days.

And customers will be kept fully informed of any developments throughout the process.

In addition, at all times the complainant reserves the right to refer the matter to the Public Service Ombudsman for further investigation.

Enquiries can be submitted via email to CCHub@egov.gi

Most Read

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Brexit

Franco drums up support for Brexit demo: ‘We don’t want another 1969’

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Sports

England and Spain U21s to face each other in La Línea friendly

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Local News

Draft legislation published to target unexplained wealth

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

UK/Spain News

La Linea gears up to make itself heard in Friday’s Brexit demo

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Small Commonwealth countries must learn from each other, says Garcia

23rd October 2024

Local News
GFSB hosts event on Health and Wellbeing for women navigating Peri/Menopause

23rd October 2024

Local News
CBF extends time in post

23rd October 2024

Local News
Draft legislation published to target unexplained wealth

22nd October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024