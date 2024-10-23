Customer Care Hub set to centralise Government compliments, comments, concerns, complaints and enquiries

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the further development of the services offered by its Customer Care Hub which will now also act as a centralised point of escalation for public complaints..

The hub was originally set up as a coordination centre and point of contact between the public and the Government's administrative arm.

A statement from the Government noted that customers are strongly advised to seek advice or resolution from the appropriate department, service or agency when pursuing an enquiry or complaint. However, in cases where immediate resolution is not possible, a formal investigation is required, or the complainant prefers to address their concerns with someone not involved in the situation, the Customer Care Hub will advise the complainant on the available options and will liaise internally with departments and officials to find a satisfactory resolution.

The Government added that all formal complaints or submissions received will be acknowledged within five working days, with a substantive response aimed to be provided within 21 working days.

And customers will be kept fully informed of any developments throughout the process.

In addition, at all times the complainant reserves the right to refer the matter to the Public Service Ombudsman for further investigation.

Enquiries can be submitted via email to CCHub@egov.gi