Customer Care Training continues for GHA frontline staff

The GHA is continuing its Customer Care Training of its frontline staff with bespoke training provided and organised by the Ministry of Health.

The training has been designed and adapted to Health Care using replicas of real life scenarios as case studies and is delivered in-house by professionals with extensive experience of customer care/service.

The aim of the course is to cover all aspects of how to go the extra mile and deliver a professional service of excellence, as well as how to handle difficult situations that may present themselves when dealing with members of public.

“I am really pleased to see the continuation of customer care training for our frontline staff as it means an all-round improvement to the service the GHA provides which is one of our top priorities,” said the Director General of the GHA, Dr Patrick Geoghegan.

Minister for Health, Albert Isola, said: “This is an important investment for our frontline staff as it will continue to improve the standard of service for our patients and also give our staff the tools and confidence to deal with different issues that arise”.