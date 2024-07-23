Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

23rd July 2024

Customs anti-smuggling operation

By Chronicle Staff
23rd July 2024

Customs officers seize 650 cartons of cigarettes of various brands in a recent operation.

Officers conducting an anti-smuggling operation involving the Marine Section, Outfield and Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team became aware of a small vessel approaching BGTW from Spain and heading towards the rocks at Emerson’s Place, last Friday at 2am.

Simultaneously, a vehicle was observed driving into the same area. Officers prevented the vessel from making its approach and attempted to carry out a stop and search of the vehicle, upon which the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot. However, he was shortly after apprehended by officers.

A search of the locally-registered vehicle found a total of 650 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

