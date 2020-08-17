Customs arrest man for importing cocaine

HM Customs have arrested a local man on suspicion of importing approximately 0.5 grams of cocaine.

In a press statement, HM Customs explained that the officers at the land frontier stopped and searched the man as he came through the pedestrian channel from Spain on Sunday August 16.

According to Customs the search revealed a whitish substance, which tested and reacted positively to the cocaine reagent.

The person, who is resident in Gibraltar, was then arrested and conveyed to New Mole House Police Station for processing.

The defendant was granted bail to re-appear for charging on the 21st of October 2020.