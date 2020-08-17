Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Customs arrest man for importing cocaine

Stock image

By Chronicle Staff
17th August 2020

HM Customs have arrested a local man on suspicion of importing approximately 0.5 grams of cocaine.

In a press statement, HM Customs explained that the officers at the land frontier stopped and searched the man as he came through the pedestrian channel from Spain on Sunday August 16.

According to Customs the search revealed a whitish substance, which tested and reacted positively to the cocaine reagent.

The person, who is resident in Gibraltar, was then arrested and conveyed to New Mole House Police Station for processing.

The defendant was granted bail to re-appear for charging on the 21st of October 2020.

Most Read

Local News

Black Ball flag to fly on Rock’s beaches

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Schools prepare for September ‘return to normality’, albeit with new measures

Mon 10th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rise in Covid cases sees Govt review measures

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
TG seeks clarification on death certificate comments

17th August 2020

Local News
Customs seize 4600 cartons of cigarettes

17th August 2020

Local News
Students delight as downgraded A Level results are scrapped

17th August 2020

Brexit
Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

17th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020