Customs seizes 1000 cartons of cigarettes from crashed car
Customs officers seized 1000 cartons of cigarettes after stopping a vehicle that was driving wrong way with its lights off at around 3am on Monday near Varyl Begg estate.
The locally registered vehicle reversed at speed and crashed into a wall after it spotted the Customs patrol car.
“The driver then continued reversing in an erratic manner, before finally crashing against a lamp post, abandoning the vehicle and making good his escape,” HM Customs said in a statement.
“Both the vehicle and cigarettes have been seized and investigations continue.”
The vehicle was carrying several cases of cigarettes.