Wed 7th Oct, 2020

Local News

Cyber security experts praise Gibraltar’s ‘remarkable’ students

Nick Chaffey, CEO, UK & Europe Northrop Grumman

By Matthew Ramirez
7th October 2020

A top executive at one of the world's leading companies in the space, aeronautics, defence and cyberspace sectors has praised the "extraordinary" achievements of Gibraltarian students in repeated editions of an annual UK-wide cybersecurity competition. Nick Chaffey, CEO (UK & Europe) at Northrop Grumman, said teams from Gibraltar had repeatedly done “fantastically well” in the...

