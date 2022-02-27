CyberCenturion competitor turned teacher takes Prior Park to the final
At Prior Park, Jared Cruz has brought his experience as a former winner of the CyberCenturion challenge to lead a team of young students to the final. PPSG Centurions, Prior Park’s junior Cyber Centurion team, have made it to the final of this year’s competition making them one of five to do so across all...
