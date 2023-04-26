Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Cycling Challenge fundraises for charity

By Chronicle Staff
26th April 2023

A Corporate Cycling Challenge took place in the Piazza last Saturday to raise funds for Gibraltar Prostate Support Group and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar.

The challenge consisted of teams on watt bikes [static exercise bike] to see how far they could pedal in 15 minutes. It formed part of the Pamplona Cycle Challenge whereby six Gibraltarians will cover 1,160kms cycling from Pamplona to Gibraltar in May.

The winners of the event were; in 1st place HM Customs, in 2nd place HM Customs Gibraltar (the not so young ones) and, in 3rd place, the 5 in 5 team.

“Thank you to all teams that participated and their sponsors, Lewis Stagnetto for sponsoring the prizes, Med Rowing Club for providing the bicycles, the organizers and everyone that donated on the day,” said a statement from the two charities.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty talks resume in London as Spanish defence minister signals ‘urgent need’ for deal

Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Local News

Local woman faces 43 parking fines in court

Fri 21st Apr, 2023

Local News

Contractor damages cable and plunges Gib into darkness

Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Govt announces events for coronation of King Charles III

Mon 24th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
June London launch of new single from Gabriel Moreno

26th April 2023

Features
‘Outstanding results’ for Danza Academy at Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifiers

25th April 2023

Features
Krylov plays Kreisler

25th April 2023

Features
‘Theatre Makers’ shine in deep space epic ‘X’

24th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023