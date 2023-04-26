Cycling Challenge fundraises for charity

A Corporate Cycling Challenge took place in the Piazza last Saturday to raise funds for Gibraltar Prostate Support Group and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar.

The challenge consisted of teams on watt bikes [static exercise bike] to see how far they could pedal in 15 minutes. It formed part of the Pamplona Cycle Challenge whereby six Gibraltarians will cover 1,160kms cycling from Pamplona to Gibraltar in May.

The winners of the event were; in 1st place HM Customs, in 2nd place HM Customs Gibraltar (the not so young ones) and, in 3rd place, the 5 in 5 team.

“Thank you to all teams that participated and their sponsors, Lewis Stagnetto for sponsoring the prizes, Med Rowing Club for providing the bicycles, the organizers and everyone that donated on the day,” said a statement from the two charities.