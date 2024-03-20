Cyclist, 70, calls for more cycle lanes and regulation of e-scooters

At 70 years old Douglas Balestrino uses his bike rain or shine to get to and from work and would like to see more positive steps in introducing further cycle lanes while regulating e-scooters.

Mr Balestrino has been on two wheels for nearly 60 years, starting at the age of 11 when he got a bicycle for passing his school exams.

He cycles in both Gibraltar and Spain, and has cycled in places including the UK and the Netherlands where he once worked.

Mr Balestrino has found the dedicated cycling lanes in Gibraltar have made him feel more safe on the road.

“It’s fantastic, I'm a very concerned cyclist in the sense that I am always thinking that I am putting my life, every morning when I come to work on my bicycle, into somebody else's hands, and they don't appreciate it sometimes,” he said.

“I'm very happy where there is a lane.”

“I don't have a lane to work, unfortunately. But I'm very conscious of safety. Especially mine, when I'm on the road.”

He cycles around 30 kms a day, including his commute to work, but can be put off cycling if there is increased traffic or inclement weather.

Mr Balestrino cycles across Gibraltar but avoids Europa Road, particularly the stretch by the Rock Hotel as it is too busy and there are too many people “in a hurry.”

“The worst problem in Gib. Everybody's in a hurry and they are not looking at you. They are all just wondering how quickly they can get past you,” he said.

Looking forward, he would like to see a cycle lane on Queensway, “the artery of Gibraltar”.

“Everyone has to travel along Queensway whether you like it or not nowadays,” he said.

“I think it should be stretched along Queensway and then, after that, arteries off Queensway when necessary.”

“But I think it is important that Queensway, as our longest stretch of road other than Devil’s Tower maybe, should be the next important step.”

“It would have to be two lanes as well which is obviously going to be complicated.”

Mr Balestrino added he is concerned about the misuse of cycling lanes by electric scooters, which he believes travel at high speeds and pose a safety risk to cyclists.

He highlighted the need for regulation and control of electric scooters using cycling lanes to ensure the safety of all users.

“I think the lanes are very good, but I think they've been misused by people on electric scooters and I think most people are travelling at very high speeds, which makes it unsafe for cyclists,” he said.

“They travel in groups. It's sometimes very difficult to manoeuvre.”

“They tend to go at speed around bends, especially around the Victoria stadium, on the lanes there.”

“The scooters have taken over the lanes and they're being allowed to travel at very high speeds and nobody seems to be able to control that.”

He does not want to stop electric scooters from using the bike lane, but for them to adhere to a speed limit and practice awareness of other users.

He added that despite the speed they currently travel at, he will still use the cycle lanes, because “it is safer than being on the road.”

“My main concerns is that I want to take my grandson, who is five, on the lane,” he said.

“But I don’t dare to at the moment because I do not know when the next scooter is coming towards him, and he is going to panic.”