Cyclist rescued in Upper Rock

A German tourist who was cycling in the Upper Rock on Saturday afternoon was rescued after he lost control and fell off his bike and landed into a tree.

The Royal Gibraltar Police received a call from a member of the public shortly after 2pm.

“Approximately ten minutes later RGP, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Ambulance Service arrived at location close to the Apes Den,” a spokesman for the RGP said.

“Witnesses stated that a German tourist appeared to have lost control of his bicycle before landing in the tree.”

The man was rescued and taken to St Bernard’s Hospital to be checked for injuries.

The cyclist was said to be “shaken but has no serious injuries”, the RGP spokesman added.