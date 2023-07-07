Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Dame Mary Peters becomes Patron of GIS, boosting local sporting culture

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
7th July 2023

As dozens of local athletes leave the Rock for the Island Games in Guernsey the Gibraltar Institute of Sports (GIS) received the welcomed news that Olympic gold-medallist Dame Mary Peters would be its patron. Dame Mary made the announcement at an event in the Convent on Wednesday evening that was hosted by the Governor, Vice...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Court orders disclosure of Globix director’s bank accounts

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

PP would pay ‘special attention’ to cross-border fluidity if elected, manifesto says

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Local News

Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters accepts role as patron of GIS

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Court orders disclosure of Globix director’s bank accounts

6th July 2023

Local News
Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters accepts role as patron of GIS

6th July 2023

Brexit
CM says change of government in Madrid need not derail treaty talks

5th July 2023

Local News
Ceremony marks 80 years since General Sikorski’s death in Gibraltar

5th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023