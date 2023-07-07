Dame Mary Peters becomes Patron of GIS, boosting local sporting culture
As dozens of local athletes leave the Rock for the Island Games in Guernsey the Gibraltar Institute of Sports (GIS) received the welcomed news that Olympic gold-medallist Dame Mary Peters would be its patron. Dame Mary made the announcement at an event in the Convent on Wednesday evening that was hosted by the Governor, Vice...
