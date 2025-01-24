Daniel Feetham appointed KC in England and Wales

Gibraltarian barrister Daniel Feetham has been appointed a King’s Counsel in England and Wales.

Mr Feetham, who practices here and in the UK, had already been appointed a Queen’s Counsel in Gibraltar in 2016 under the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, and was a practising KC in this jurisdiction after the accession of King Charles.

After Friday’s announcement, he is believed to be the first local barrister to be named a practising KC both in Gibraltar and England and Wales.

Appointment as a KC is significant for any lawyer and a recognition of professional integrity and competence in the legal profession.

The appointments are made by the King on the advice of the Lord Chancellor following consideration by the independent KC Selection Panel.

“King’s Counsel are appointed from amongst practising advocates, both barristers and solicitors,” said the King’s Counsel Selection Panel for England Wales.

“They are appointed because they have demonstrated excellence in advocacy in difficult cases in the higher courts of England and Wales, or in tribunals or arbitrations.”

Mr Feetham was one of 105 lawyers appointed as KC’s from the 326 applications received by the England and Wales Selection Panel last year.

Monisha Shah, Chair of the Selection Panel, said: “The selection process is a rigorous and demanding one and I believe that every one of these new silks will be a credit to their profession.”

“The competency framework for the award of King’s Counsel is set by the professions.”

“We do not operate quotas for appointment and the process is heavily dependent on the strength of the evidence provided by leaders and peers about each applicant.”

“The submission of honest, evidence-based assessments is pivotal to the work of the Selection Panel.”

Mr Feetham, a former Minister for Justice and later Leader of thew Opposition in Gibraltar, is a partner at Hassans, where he specialises in insolvency and insurance litigation. He also works with UK law firm 3 Hare Court.

His practice handles complex and high value, commercial, insolvency and insurance cases, and he regularly appears in the High Court and other forums in England, with much of his work involving international and cross-border elements.

“It is an honour to join the list of King’s Counsel of England and Wales,” Mr Feetham said, as he congratulated his fellow barristers who had also received their appointments on Friday.