Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Daniel Feetham appointed KC in England and Wales

By Chronicle Staff
24th January 2025

Gibraltarian barrister Daniel Feetham has been appointed a King’s Counsel in England and Wales.

Mr Feetham, who practices here and in the UK, had already been appointed a Queen’s Counsel in Gibraltar in 2016 under the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, and was a practising KC in this jurisdiction after the accession of King Charles.

After Friday’s announcement, he is believed to be the first local barrister to be named a practising KC both in Gibraltar and England and Wales.

Appointment as a KC is significant for any lawyer and a recognition of professional integrity and competence in the legal profession.

The appointments are made by the King on the advice of the Lord Chancellor following consideration by the independent KC Selection Panel.

“King’s Counsel are appointed from amongst practising advocates, both barristers and solicitors,” said the King’s Counsel Selection Panel for England Wales.

“They are appointed because they have demonstrated excellence in advocacy in difficult cases in the higher courts of England and Wales, or in tribunals or arbitrations.”

Mr Feetham was one of 105 lawyers appointed as KC’s from the 326 applications received by the England and Wales Selection Panel last year.

Monisha Shah, Chair of the Selection Panel, said: “The selection process is a rigorous and demanding one and I believe that every one of these new silks will be a credit to their profession.”

“The competency framework for the award of King’s Counsel is set by the professions.”

“We do not operate quotas for appointment and the process is heavily dependent on the strength of the evidence provided by leaders and peers about each applicant.”

“The submission of honest, evidence-based assessments is pivotal to the work of the Selection Panel.”

Mr Feetham, a former Minister for Justice and later Leader of thew Opposition in Gibraltar, is a partner at Hassans, where he specialises in insolvency and insurance litigation. He also works with UK law firm 3 Hare Court.

His practice handles complex and high value, commercial, insolvency and insurance cases, and he regularly appears in the High Court and other forums in England, with much of his work involving international and cross-border elements.

“It is an honour to join the list of King’s Counsel of England and Wales,” Mr Feetham said, as he congratulated his fellow barristers who had also received their appointments on Friday.

Most Read

Local News

Governor and CM reject claims they crossed border ‘without proper authorisation’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Murga Bar owner files constitutional motion in court in dispute with Govt

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Local News

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

Brexit

Treaty negotiators have resolved ‘seemingly insurmountable problems’ but ‘we’re not there yet’, CM says

Fri 24th Jan, 2025

Local News

MoD will use Gib drydocks as needed, but no long-term plans at present

Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Industrial dispute flares up at AquaGib

24th January 2025

Local News
AquaGib strike called off as Govt and workers to meet over allowance dispute

24th January 2025

Local News
Opposition probes Govt on flu jab uptake and wastage

23rd January 2025

Local News
Gib has 'enough’ psychiatrists, but concerns about ‘inordinate delays’ persist

23rd January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025