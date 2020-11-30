Danza Academy holds 26th Annual Choreography Competition

Danza Academy recently held its 26th Annual Choreography Competition, just before midterm, while adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

Danza’s Annual Choreography Competition usually sees young dancers choreograph and stage their own pieces to a packed audience and compete according to their ages.

Danza claims that this event gives great confidence to young budding dancers and choreographers and that the success of many past pupils.

Over the years the Academy has also incorporated an Improvisation Section to the competition.

This year the format of the event was somewhat different to other years, due to Covid-19 social restrictions.

Danza feels that in these difficult times about “keeping the heart of things alive”.

“Keeping to the John Mackintosh Hall Covid protocol there was no live audience and not even parents were allowed in the theatre or changing rooms even though the Competitors ranged from 5-13 years,” Danza Academy said.

“The event was live streamed, videoed and followed by family and fans via the Danza page.”

“The traditional Pre-School Display was totally omitted and the competition was spread out over two days to maintain small numbers in the changing rooms and theatre.”

“26 pieces were created for the competition mainly solos and a couple of duets. Choreographers opted not to do group pieces this year. Nevertheless the event was treated with all the importance and pride it deserved with backdrops, props, costumes, make up and lighting.”

“Danza brought in Michael Rugeroni one of Gibraltar's most talented photographers to capture the beating heart of the moment. The excitement was as alive as always although people where physically more distanced.”

Compere for the evenings was Henry Sacramento and judges for the event were Erica Mc Grail past Danza, Laine Theatre Arts and Guildford School of Acting student who currently teaches Dance and Drama at Westside School, Alfred Rumbo local Director and Set Designer who has directed endless Danza Productions and Derek Desoiza past Theatre/Dance Teacher who presently Directs the Innovations Dance Company.

The panel was this year cut down to three while in previous years there has always been five.

“Covid seems to have stolen all the fun and glitter from our lives,” said Danza Director Anne-Marie Gomez.

“People of all ages seem to be losing their smiles. We all need enjoyment, sharing of ideas, to be moved, inspired, challenged and to interact and with thought this can be done responsibly.”

“What memories are the young going to have of these unprecedented times anxiety, stress, masks and dullness? We must of course stay safe and keep to Government recommendations but within this we also need to direct positive energy to find ways to bring sparkle back into our lives.”

Ms Gomez added the event managed to balance the new normal and the magic of the theatre.

“Over two evenings it bought a sense of achievement and unity back to the lives of our young dancers, their families and our fans and friends,” Ms Gomez said.

“We have no idea how long Covid is going to last and we are aware of the financial impact and the great seriousness of the situation but we need to make this journey as comfortable and emotionally strong as possible.”

“We need to stay happy and live positive experiences under the new normal. Hopefully our initiative will make other performers think and they too will bring the theatre in some form back.”

“It was quite sad finding out that we were the only ones making use of the local stage at present and to be honest we felt very proud of all our team who believed in our event and simply made it happen.”

“We need the theatre now more than ever to bring a touch of glamour and escapism to our unprecedented reality.”

PLACINGS

Ages 5-7

1st Amy Holmes - Someone you Love

2nd Farrah Adnett - Touch the Sky

Ages 8-10

1st Gemma Casciaro - In the Air Tonight

2nd Celine Sciortino - Greatest Showman

3rd Erin Doherty - Lost in the Woods

3rd Analia Romero - The Lion King

Ages 11-13

1st Sebastian Diaz - A Pale

2nd Elsa Parody - I am Lost

3rd Amy Segovia & Katie Jessop - Remember Me

Improvisation Category

Ages 5-6

1st Amy Holmes

2nd Farrah Adnett

Ages 7-10

1st Celine Sciortino

2nd Analia Romero

3rd Gemma Casciaro

Ages 11-13

1st Maxine Sciortino

2nd Sebastian Diaz

3rd Amy Segovia

3rd Rebecca Benggio

The Derek Desoiza Cup for The Most Outstanding Dancer: Sebastian Diaz

The Lionel Perez Cup for The Most Creative Dancer: Sebastian Diaz

The John Cortes Cup for The Most Theatrical Dancer: Celine Sciortino

The Henry Sacramento Cup for The Most Graceful Dancer: Amy Segovia

The Alfred Rumbo Cup for The Most Promising Dancer: Erin Doherty