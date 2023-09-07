Daryanani attends key cruise conference

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, attended the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) conference in Hamburg.

The conference was the meeting point for the port and cruise destination community, providing an opportunity to interact with industry peers, discussing ideas and issues impacting the community and an opportunity for joint initiatives as the 2023 season moves forward.

Mr Daryanani participated in one-on-one business meetings with cruise executives and had the opportunity to discuss and update on Gibraltar related matters.

He was also asked to open a panel discussion on “Port, Logistics and Supply Chain Sustainability requirements”, addressing the session on developments in Gibraltar and what the industry was trying to achieve.

“Events like these allow us to raise Gibraltar’s profile within the industry and put us on the map in the presence of top executives,” Mr Daryanani said.

“It also allows us to network with everyone involved. We need to do this work, we need to talk about what we are doing and what we want to achieve.”

“This is all part of the process of attracting more cruise calls to our port.”

“It is complicated and we have to do this nonstop to show our commitment to the industry.”

“For Gibraltar’s Minster for Tourism to be asked to introduce prestigious discussions in this kind of conference is proof of the esteem we are held in the industry. I will always continue pushing the Gibraltar brand energetically.”