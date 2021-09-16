Daryanani hosts reception at London International Shipping Week

The Minister for the Port, Vijay Daryanani, hosted a reception on behalf of the Gibraltar Government for maritime industry leaders during London International Shipping Week.

Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim, was among those in attendance at the event, and Mr Daryanani had the opportunity to speak to him about maritime-related matters with Gibraltar.

During his trip, Mr Daryanani also attended a Maritime UK Parliamentary reception, where he met with Robert Courts, Minister for Shipping, Aviation and Security; Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary; and Mike Kane, Shadow Aviation and Maritime Minister.

“It has been a very important week for Gibraltar in London,” Mr Daryanani said.

“We have met with leading figures in the maritime industry, renewed old contacts and made new ones.”

“It is not easy to attract new business in these challenging times, but we are optimistic of doing so.”

“At the same time it gave us the opportunity to market Gibraltar Maritime Week, which will take place in November.”

“I was also fortunate to meet UK Ministers and Parliamentarians, all who want to help Gibraltar in their fields.”

“Being here has given me new ideas on how to market Gibraltar further which will allow us to progress on to the next level.”