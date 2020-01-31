Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Daryanani meets BID team as project gains traction

By Chronicle Staff
31st January 2020

The team leading the work for the implementation of the Business Improvement District yesterday met with the Minister for Business to discuss the project.

During the meeting, Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Business, along with the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses discussed matters in relation to the implementation of the BID with Mo Aswat and Sue McGeown from The Mosaic Partnership.

The legislative framework, that will be necessary for the rolling out of the project was also discussed, as well as what the businesses wanted the project to deliver and how it can best be achieved.

Mr Daryanani said: “The Government fully supports this initiative by the GFSB to enhance and fulfil the potential that we all believe Main Street can enjoy as an international shopping area for locals and visitors.”

“As we have previously mentioned, the Government is financially committed to supporting this project on a pound for pound basis.”

Julian Byrne, Chairperson of the GFSB, added: “We are very excited to see the positive progress that is being made towards creating the Main Street BID.”

“The GFSB is very grateful to the Government for their support from day one, both financially, plus also in the time and effort dedicated to it.”

Mr Byrne said that having a Minister of Business who has a great deal of experience in trade in Main Street “has been incredibly beneficial to this whole project”.

He added that yesterday’s meeting is one of many as they push forward to make the Main Street BID a reality, which will be beneficial for business owners, the Government, tourists and locals too.

Most Read

Local News

From hospital bed to 42km, ‘Running saved my life’

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Brexit

Lib Dem leader in Europe voices 'serious concerns' for Gib in trade talks

Thu 30th Jan, 2020

Local News

Two air incursions delay BA plane twice

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

In new memoir, García-Margallo admits border controls were punitive politics

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ince’s Hall refurbishment focuses on mobility

31st January 2020

Local News
‘Gibraltar for Yes’ launches campaign ahead of abortion referendum

31st January 2020

Local News
Governor visits Gib Chess Festival

31st January 2020

Local News
Care Agency set for fostering campaign

31st January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020