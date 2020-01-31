Daryanani meets BID team as project gains traction

The team leading the work for the implementation of the Business Improvement District yesterday met with the Minister for Business to discuss the project.

During the meeting, Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Business, along with the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses discussed matters in relation to the implementation of the BID with Mo Aswat and Sue McGeown from The Mosaic Partnership.

The legislative framework, that will be necessary for the rolling out of the project was also discussed, as well as what the businesses wanted the project to deliver and how it can best be achieved.

Mr Daryanani said: “The Government fully supports this initiative by the GFSB to enhance and fulfil the potential that we all believe Main Street can enjoy as an international shopping area for locals and visitors.”

“As we have previously mentioned, the Government is financially committed to supporting this project on a pound for pound basis.”

Julian Byrne, Chairperson of the GFSB, added: “We are very excited to see the positive progress that is being made towards creating the Main Street BID.”

“The GFSB is very grateful to the Government for their support from day one, both financially, plus also in the time and effort dedicated to it.”

Mr Byrne said that having a Minister of Business who has a great deal of experience in trade in Main Street “has been incredibly beneficial to this whole project”.

He added that yesterday’s meeting is one of many as they push forward to make the Main Street BID a reality, which will be beneficial for business owners, the Government, tourists and locals too.