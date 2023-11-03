Date set for Remembrance Sunday

Sunday, November 12, will be observed as Remembrance Sunday after being approved by King Charles III.

Here in Gibraltar, the Ceremony of Remembrance will be held at the British War Memorial on Line Wall Road, opposite City Hall, at noon.

“The Ceremony is organised by the Government of Gibraltar and will be led by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, in his capacity as His Majesty The King’s representative in Gibraltar,” a Government spokesperson said.

“On his arrival, His Excellency will read the Bidding.”

“This will be followed by the observance of a two-minute silence, the beginning of which will be signalled by a saluting gun and the sounding of the Last Post.”

To mark the end of the two-minute silence, the saluting gun will fire, followed by the Reveille.

Wreaths will be laid as part of an inter-denominational service and the Ceremony will conclude with the singing of the National Anthem.

Medals and decorations may be worn with civilian dress by all those entitled to do so.

The medals of deceased Services Personnel may be worn by relatives.