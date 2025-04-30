David Walliams brings ‘humour, honesty, and human connection’ to Gib gig
David Walliams, the sharp-tongued yet soft-hearted titan of British comedy, had Gibraltarians roaring with laughter and showed his softer side during his recent appearance in the lead up to the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025. Known to most as one-half of the wildly successful Little Britain duo alongside Matt Lucas, Walliams has since leapt into...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here