Daws, writes new Gib detective story in Sullivan and Broderick crime series
by Alice Mascarenhas Robert Daws loves a good crime story. Sherlock Holmes was a big favourite of his as a boy and still is today. Daws, a writer and actor, has published his third novel in the bestselling Sullivan and Broderick crime series based in Gibraltar. His latest called - Killing Rock - is his...
