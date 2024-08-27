Day in the life: Lifeguards Part 1
It’s summer, the sun is belting down, the breeze is welcomed as much as a dip in the nice cool waters around the Rock, families are spending time together making memories… Tasked with making sure they are happy memories are the men and woman of the Gibraltar Lifeguards. The Chronicle spoke to Gibraltar’s lifeguards who...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here