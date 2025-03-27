Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Mar, 2025

Deadline approaches for Youth Achievement Awards nominations

By Chronicle Staff
27th March 2025

The Gibraltar Youth Service has reminded the public that nominations for the first Youth Achievement Awards will close on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The awards, launched earlier this month by the Ministry of Youth, aim to recognise young individuals aged 12-25 for their leadership, innovation, and contributions to the community.

Nominations can be submitted in two categories: Junior (ages 12-18) and Senior (ages 19-25). Organisations or NGOs demonstrating youth-driven impact are also eligible.

A panel of community leaders and educators will review nominations based on impact, creativity, inspiration, and challenges overcome. Winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by the Minister for Youth, Christian Santos.

Nomination forms are available at https://forms.office.com/e/4JMtvsg9PE. The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 31, 2025.

