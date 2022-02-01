Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Feb, 2022

Deadline for Mayor’s Awards nominations this Friday

By Chronicle Staff
1st February 2022

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, is reminding the public they are invited to submit nominations for the next conferral of the Mayor’s Awards to be held at the end of March.

The closing date to receive nominations is Friday, February 4.

“The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of our community,” the Mayor’s Office said.

“Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and / or for a specific event or achievement.”

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from the website of the Mayor of Gibraltar at: www.mayor.gi or collected from the Mayor’s Office in the City Hall.

The completed Form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to: mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi by Friday, February 4.

The Awards Committee will convene after the closing date to select the Award recipients.

For more information, please contact mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or tel 200 47592

