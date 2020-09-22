Deadline looms for stained glass window competition

The deadline for the Central Hall stained glass window design competition is this Friday, Gibraltar Cultural Services said today.

Individual artists are encouraged to be creative with their choice of theme and design.

They will be required to provide a written element to be submitted alongside their design outlining the rationale behind their inspiration.

The design will need to take into account the overall building and the structural elements of the window.

A panel of judges will select the winning entry, with the design in turn created into a full-scale window that will be on permanent display at the Central Hall.

Entry forms, rules and templates are available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the City Hall reception or online on www.culture.gi.

For any enquiry, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City Hall, Gibraltar on telephone +350 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi.