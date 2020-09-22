Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Deadline looms for stained glass window competition

Pic for illustration only

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2020

The deadline for the Central Hall stained glass window design competition is this Friday, Gibraltar Cultural Services said today.

Individual artists are encouraged to be creative with their choice of theme and design.

They will be required to provide a written element to be submitted alongside their design outlining the rationale behind their inspiration.

The design will need to take into account the overall building and the structural elements of the window.

A panel of judges will select the winning entry, with the design in turn created into a full-scale window that will be on permanent display at the Central Hall.

Entry forms, rules and templates are available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the City Hall reception or online on www.culture.gi.

For any enquiry, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City Hall, Gibraltar on telephone +350 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Local News

The search for Simon Parkes continues

Sat 19th Sep, 2020

Local News

Post-Brexit solution to border flow ‘must be neutral’, CM says

Mon 21st Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Sad decisions’ as Covid stamps its mark on community Christmas events

22nd September 2020

Local News
Innovative B_tween bench underscores inclusivity message

22nd September 2020

Local News
‘Passenger locator’ forms now online

22nd September 2020

Local News
For parents, return to university brings added stress this term

22nd September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020