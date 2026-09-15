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Tue 15th Sep, 2026

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Deadline nears for national honours and Gibraltar Award nominations

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
15th September 2026

Nominations for the King’s Birthday Honours List 2027 and the Gibraltar Award must be submitted by Friday, September 25.

Anyone can submit a nomination using a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office nomination proforma, available from The Convent Reception or from the Gibraltar Honours Board Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk.

Nominations must be supported by two letters of endorsement from people with personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service.

They can be submitted electronically or in hard copy, marked for the attention of the Gibraltar Honours Board Secretary and sent to the Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

All nominations received are considered by the Gibraltar Honours Board, which is chaired by the Governor.

Following its review, agreed recommendations are submitted to the United Kingdom Honours Secretariat in London for consideration.

Decisions on national honours awards are made by the Honours Secretariat as part of the United Kingdom honours system and not by the Gibraltar Honours Board.

Queries can be directed to the Honours Board Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk.

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