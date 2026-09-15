Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Summer programme success for Gibraltar Cultural Services

By Chronicle Staff
15th September 2026

Most activities in Gibraltar Cultural Services’ 2026 Summer Programme sold out in advance, with strong attendance recorded across a range of events for children and adults throughout the summer.

The programme, organised by GCS on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, included reading initiatives, storytelling sessions, creative workshops and cultural activities.

This year also saw the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and GEMA Gallery open on selected Pressure Day Saturdays in a move aimed at encouraging more tourists to explore Gibraltar’s art.

A pop-up exhibition of work by Gibraltarian artists was also hosted at the cruise terminal to showcase Gibraltar’s cultural scene.

For younger participants, the Summer Book Club at the John Mackintosh Hall Library welcomed readers each week, while the Reading Passport Challenge encouraged children to continue reading during the holidays.

A Book Club magazine documenting participants’ work and highlights from the programme is also being prepared.

Other activities included interactive storytelling sessions in local parks and galleries, as well as workshops covering papercraft, zine-making, magic gardens and postcards.

The adult programme included a Paint and Brew session with local artist Charlie Gingell and a Llanito History Culture Crawl led by Dr Ryan Asquez and GCS’s Davina Barbara.

It also featured the first Adults’ Late Night Reading at the John Mackintosh Hall Library and a poetry workshop delivered by Natalie Massetti at BOOKgem.

GCS said most sessions had sold out in advance and recorded strong attendance throughout the summer.

The organisation thanked workshop leaders, storytellers and participants who took part in this year’s programme.

Further information is available from the GCS Development Team at development@culture.gov.gi or on 20041839.

Most Read

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Brexit

‘Today it’s calm, but it’s relentless’, Llamas says of treaty rollout 

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

GHA seeks permission for temporary ambulance service building

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Brexit

Nine countries delay full EES checks amid technical problems – report

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Deadline nears for national honours and Gibraltar Award nominations

15th September 2026

Local News
Man with forged passport jailed for six weeks   

15th September 2026

Local News
Gibraltar’s UN story is ‘unfinished business’, Garcia says 

14th September 2026

Local News
Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

14th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026