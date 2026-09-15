Summer programme success for Gibraltar Cultural Services

Most activities in Gibraltar Cultural Services’ 2026 Summer Programme sold out in advance, with strong attendance recorded across a range of events for children and adults throughout the summer.

The programme, organised by GCS on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, included reading initiatives, storytelling sessions, creative workshops and cultural activities.

This year also saw the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and GEMA Gallery open on selected Pressure Day Saturdays in a move aimed at encouraging more tourists to explore Gibraltar’s art.

A pop-up exhibition of work by Gibraltarian artists was also hosted at the cruise terminal to showcase Gibraltar’s cultural scene.

For younger participants, the Summer Book Club at the John Mackintosh Hall Library welcomed readers each week, while the Reading Passport Challenge encouraged children to continue reading during the holidays.

A Book Club magazine documenting participants’ work and highlights from the programme is also being prepared.

Other activities included interactive storytelling sessions in local parks and galleries, as well as workshops covering papercraft, zine-making, magic gardens and postcards.

The adult programme included a Paint and Brew session with local artist Charlie Gingell and a Llanito History Culture Crawl led by Dr Ryan Asquez and GCS’s Davina Barbara.

It also featured the first Adults’ Late Night Reading at the John Mackintosh Hall Library and a poetry workshop delivered by Natalie Massetti at BOOKgem.

GCS said most sessions had sold out in advance and recorded strong attendance throughout the summer.

The organisation thanked workshop leaders, storytellers and participants who took part in this year’s programme.

Further information is available from the GCS Development Team at development@culture.gov.gi or on 20041839.