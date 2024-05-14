Dedication and commitment pay off as GFA girls' football team makes strides

The season has been one of remarkable progress for the girls' football team, as they've not only taken significant steps forward in their development but have also out done the boys’ teams they played against this season.

They scored more goals than the other teams, and conceded the least, winning eight games and drawing two.

The GFA girls’ U12 team went unbeaten in the U12 boys league this season. They have also played several competitive friendlies with non-local teams and won them all.

And, last month, several of them competed in the Women’s Rock Cup, something that has never been done before for that age group, beating both Europa Womens and Hercules Womens in friendly matches.

“I loved playing in the Rock Cup, enjoy tackling, spending time with friends, developing skills and learning. We have a great team who works hard and I’m proud to represent the GFA,” said player Brooke Gaiviso.

With dedication and hard work, they've proven themselves on the field, setting an inspiring example for youth football in Gibraltar, said their coach, James Watson.

Reflecting on the journey Mr Watson, whose tenure has spanned two seasons so far, expressed pride in the girls' growth.

"Last season, they made huge strides," he told the Chronicle.

"This year, they've taken it a step further."

The team's success can be attributed to their relentless dedication to training and improvement.

Noting that they always wanted to compete against the boys' teams. Mr Watson said that “despite the physical challenges, they've fearlessly embraced the competition."

"They've fully embraced it all,” he said. "Their dedication and commitment are evident in their attendance and performance."

The change in the team over the past two years, he believes, is down to the girls themselves

“I think it's a case of them just having more faith and more belief, confidence and working exceptionally hard,” he said.

“And I think it's been part of a group. I have always tried to get across that you are a group, you are together. This isn't about one individual.”

His players agree, with Megan Todd telling the Chronicle, “We are so committed as a team and all share the same passion for the sport and this is reflected in our achievements so far.”

“Our coach James works incredibly hard to get the best out of all the team.”

“We hope to continue on this path together for the future of women’s football in Gibraltar.”

One thing Mr Watson does not worry about when it comes to the girls is their work ethic.

“You never have to worry about them working hard enough. It's just everything else needs to get into place. They work hard and I think they've worked so hard in some games. That just gives them an edge,” he said.

Football player Julia De Los Santos agreed and said: “I love playing football. What makes it even more special are my teammates and coaches. We have achieved so much together and we consider each other family. A quote we like using is ‘Lion Mentality’.”

Her teammate Amber Victory stated: “We have an amazing team who always give 100% can’t be prouder of what we have achieved. It’s a privilege to play with my team.”

And fellow player Lauren Rodriguez added, “When I first started playing football, there weren’t many girls playing, now there are loads of us. I really enjoy training/matches and I have a lot of fun with the girls.”

Squad attendance is usually 100% and Mr Watson notes that sometimes he sends a message out that a pitch is free ‘who wants to play’ and everyone turns up.

The girls' achievements have not gone unnoticed, even among their male counterparts. "They play the same game as the boys," he said.

"They're respected as footballers, not just as girls."

There are advantages to playing on a girl’s team, said teammate Sofia Howard, “I love playing football with the girls because, if you make a mistake, they will be there for you and tell you to keep your head up!”

“We always encourage each other, we are always there for each other. I love football because it keeps me going! It’s my passion.”

Her fellow teammates Lorena Shepherd agreed and told the Chronicle, “I love football because of my passion for the sport, my teammates, my coaches and the parents who come and support us every step of the way. GFA girls isn’t just a team… it’s a family.”

“And I wouldn’t change that for the world. My teammates get me through my highs and lows and I’m extremely grateful.”

It’s not just Mr Watson or the players themselves who speak about their passion for the game and their hunger to play the best they can.

Amber’s mother Adrienne Victory stated, “They are an amazing team and such a pleasure to watch - James has created a team that will be the future of women’s football. A team we will all be proud of.”

The pride in his team is evident from Mr Watson, he speaks about them with such admiration, respect and awe.

“These girls love every moment of it,” he said.

“They enjoy pushing themselves to improve and develop but always do it with a smile.”

“It’s not pressured or forced.”

“It’s a willingness and ambition to be the best version of themselves in and out of sport, and have lots of fun on the way.”

“The key reason for success is trust, they trust me and know that I trust them. We talk about that a lot,” he added.

The girl’s remarkable season is reflected in their results, with an impressive record in the B League and competitive performances in mini-leagues. Additionally, the opportunity to compete against women's teams has further enriched their experience and prepared them for future challenges.

Looking ahead, Mr Watson emphasised the importance of nurturing talent and maintaining a supportive environment for the girls. The goal is to provide equal opportunities for all players and to have them succeed, both on and off the field.