Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Deeply concerning’ survey finds majority of Care Agency staff stressed

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
5th October 2021

Some 85% of Care Agency workers feel stressed while at work, a survey carried out by Unite the Union has found.

The union said the survey results are “deeply concerning” and follow a collective grievance supported by Unite which was lodged nearly a year ago.

The ‘stress survey’ was carried out over the course of six weeks due to growing concerns about staff feeling demoralised.

Unite said the results showed staff are feeling “incredibly under pressure” and some indicated they had a high level of stress.

If unresolved, Unite said, this high level of stress amongst staff could lead to them to consulting members on possible action.

“When asked to rate stress levels between 1-5, with five indicating the highest levels of stress, 81% of respondents stated that a lack of control over their work rated between 3-5 on the scale,” Unite the Union said.

“In addition, 56% of respondents believed within the Care Agency there was a failure to recognise achievement of staff which was a cause for increased stress and anxiety levels whilst working.”

Unite said it believes that staff who have been on the frontline supporting the most vulnerable in the local community should be correctly recognised for their efforts as well as for the benefit of the service they provide.

“Going forward it is clear that a lot of work needs to be done to address the staff concerns in the interest of both staff welfare as well as the service users they care for,” Unite said.

The survey comes after a collective grievance, supported by Unite, was lodged nearly a year ago.

The grievance was signed by over 100 members of staff which detailed concerns over working conditions as well as contractual concerns of Unite members.

“Unfortunately to date this remains unanswered,” Unite said.

“Within the survey distributed to members 41% of survey respondents stated that a lack of communication between staff and management was a paramount stress causer within the workplace.”

“Furthermore, 69% identified that the uncertainty of their future within the Care Agency played a significant impact on their wellbeing.”

The union said it is in the interest of all relevant stakeholders to take the results of this survey seriously.

It added staff morale being so low and staff stress and anxiety being so high, is not in the short, medium nor long term interest of care workers in Gibraltar.

“Employee’s mental health must be paramount in trying to improve the service for all within the community,” Unite said.

Going forward Unite said it will continue to support its members within the Health and Care sector to improve current practices and terms and conditions for staff.

“Unite will be seeking further constructive engagement regarding the outcomes and potential solutions on the survey findings.”

“Without positive engagement on these issues Unite will feel the need to consult its members on possible action.”

Most Read

Local News

GSD calls for clarity on personal tax returns

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Johnson says vaccines underline Conservative commitment to British Gibraltar

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU ministers give green light to ‘hard and tricky’ treaty talks

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU ambassadors approve Gib treaty negotiating mandate, talks ‘could start this month’

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Local News

Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Income tax return forms available online in 'simplified' process, Govt says

5th October 2021

Local News
GDRF calls out on delays to full implementation of UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

5th October 2021

Local News
Gibraltar Finance signs Statement of Intent with Insurtech UK

5th October 2021

Local News
Kusuma Trust supports GHA in upskilling nurses

5th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021