Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Defendant in child sexual abuse trial denies ‘setting his claws’ into alleged victims, court hears

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd October 2024

A defendant on trial denied “setting his claws” into a child who he allegedly groomed into becoming both his “victim and accomplice”, the Supreme Court heard on Thursday. For five hours Graham Southwell, 63, of Varyl Begg Estate, gave evidence where he denied attacking, grooming and sexually abusing five children on separate occasions over a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Brexit offered Spain ‘no special opportunity’ to recover Gibraltar - Dastis

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Brexit

‘Don’t lose patience’ with complex treaty talks, CM urges cross-border group

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Local News

Child sex assault allegations are ‘an outright lie’, Supreme Court trial hears

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Local News

HMS Scimitar set for new chapter as hospital ship on Lake Victoria

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Local News

No ‘read across’ to Gibraltar as UK gives up Chagos Islands sovereignty to secure future of military base

Thu 3rd Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
‘Don’t lose patience’ with complex treaty talks, CM urges cross-border group

2nd October 2024

Local News
Defendant in child sex abuse trial gives evidence

2nd October 2024

Local News
Child sex assault allegations are ‘an outright lie’, Supreme Court trial hears

2nd October 2024

Brexit
Brexit offered Spain ‘no special opportunity’ to recover Gibraltar - Dastis

2nd October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024