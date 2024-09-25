Defendant was ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’, child sex abuse trial hears
The defendant in a child sex abuse trial was described as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” by the fifth complainant to accuse him of sexual assault. The defendant, Graham Southwell, 63, of Varyl Begg Estate, a former security guard, handyman and charity volunteer, faces 20 charges including rape, sexual activity with a child and causing,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here