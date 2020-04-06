Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Delicate manoeuvre as superyacht is loaded onto heavy-lift vessel

By Eyleen Gomez
The superyacht, Odyssey II, was loaded onto the semi-submersible heavy-lift vessel Rolldock Sun yesterday for transportation to a shipyard to undergo major engine repairs.

The 74-metre luxury yacht, which usually is chartered at a cost of 800,000 euros per week during peak summer season, has been in Gibraltar since March 19, 2020.

Due to major engine problems, she was unable to make her own way onwards and needed the Rolldock Sun to carry her.

Yesterday morning, the Rolldock Sun opened up its rear doors, flooding its cargo hold and allowing the yacht to be manoeuvred on board.

Once on the heavy lift vessel, the rear doors and were closed and the ballast tanks emptied, bringing the Rolldock Sun into normal buoyancy.

Built in 2017, the Odyssey II can accommodate 12 guests and 22 crew members.

Across her five decks, guests can avail themselves of a spa with a hair salon, indoor and outdoor cinemas, a fully equipped gym, glass floored swimming pool, water toys and a helipad as well as other facilities.

