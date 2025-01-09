Dementia care ‘positive behaviour support’ training for ERS staff

Elderly Residential Services [ERS] teams have recently received intensive specialised training by the British Institute of Learning Disabilities (BILD), designed to elevate the quality of life and dignity of people with dementia and their families.

Nurses, doctors, occupational therapists, and physiotherapists have been attending the Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) sessions delivered by UK BILD consultant Laura Higgins.

“In keeping with the Gibraltar National Dementia Strategy (2023 – 2028), the PBS course seeks to develop person-centred, compassionate approaches, in contrast to more traditional methods of behaviour management based on restrictive interventions or medication,” said a statement from the GHA.

“Positive Behaviour Support is a relatively new and proactive approach in dementia care. It views many behaviours as forms of communication for unmet needs and focuses on understanding the unique requirements of individuals living with this condition.”

The training will equip caregivers and healthcare professionals with the skills to foster meaningful engagement by examining the underlying causes, environmental or personal factors contributing to behaviour, in order to reduce distress by a more empathetic understanding of the challenges faced by these individuals and their families.

The multi-disciplinary approach is critical for the successful implementation of Positive Behaviour Support practices, the statement added.

Team members gained a deeper understanding of strategies that enhance emotional and social well-being of dementia sufferers, fostering a culture of empathy and proactive care.

“Our mission is to provide the highest quality of care for individuals living with dementia. This starts with understanding and responding to their behaviours in a way that promotes dignity and respect,” said GHA Dementia Coordinator, Karen Truman.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, added that the GHA’s commitment toward the care and support of persons with dementia is extensive.

“The PBS training course is another demonstration of a policy of upgrading the skills set of key staff members who are the ones in the front line delivering the crucial services to contain this disease and ensure that patients have as dignified and comfortable lives as possible,” he said.

“My appreciation to Laura Higgins for her professionalism and valuable training imparted to staff.”

For her part, the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said that the Government is committed to improving the lives of those living with Dementia.

“I would like to thank Laura Higgins and the British Institute of Learning Disabilities for delivering the course. The Government will continue to invest in all areas related to Alzheimer’s and Dementia and is committed to continuing the roll out of our National Dementia Strategy,” she said.