Dementia strategy reaches beyond healthcare into the community
The Gibraltar Health Authority on Monday launched its five-year National Dementia Strategy, which will provide an integrated and focused approach aimed at strengthening services and improving quality of life for dementia sufferers and their families. This will also see the introduction of a dementia coordinator who will be tasked with leading the strategy, as well...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here