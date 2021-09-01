Democracy Volunteers publish report on Rock’s ‘exemplary’ abortion referendum
UK-based election observers Democracy Volunteers has described the running of Gibraltar’s abortion referendum as “exemplary”, praising the work of Referendum Administrator Paul Martinez and his staff despite the challenges of Covid-19. In a report published yesterday, the group set out the findings of the monitoring team it had despatched to the Rock, as well as...
