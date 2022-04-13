Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Apr, 2022

Local News

Demolition application for new White House Residence at former St Bernard’s School

By Eyleen Gomez
13th April 2022

A planning application seeking permission to demolish a section of the ex-St Bernard’s School to make way for renovation works that already attained full planning permission has been filed with the Town Planner.

The demolition will allow the creation of what will be known as the new White House Residence, a private retirement residence with a club/public bar and general convenience store on the Castle Road site.

According to the method statement prepared by Ramboll for the architect Gamma Architects, “The demolition works are formed of a combination of soft strip of existing finishes and the demolition/alteration of structural elements. “

The key alterations to structural elements are the “Removal of single-storey area to the south-west of the site. This is formed of load bearing masonry with timber roofing.”

Working between the hours of 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, one foreman and four labourers will complete the job if permission is granted using handheld tools, manual and/or mechanical with a portable generator if required. Lorries will remove the demolished materials off site.

An asbestos survey of the building is yet to be carried out but must be completed prior to commencement of demolition works.

An application for the new retirement residence was first submitted in June 2017, in July last year it attained the latest full planning permission for works. This demolition application will give the developers the ability to carry out those works.

