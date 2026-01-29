Demolition plan set out for Devil’s Tower Camp dog compound

An application for the demolition of the existing Ministry of Defence dog compound at Devil’s Tower Camp has been filed with the Town Planner, as plans are to extend the facility.

Structural engineering firm NOSA was appointed to provide structural engineering and architectural services for the replacement and extension project, which is located at the southern end of the military camp.

According to a method statement, prepared by NOSA, the “initial phase 1 extension has been completed, and the scope of the phase 2 extension overlaps with the existing building.”

The building, originally used as a post office, is described as a simple single-storey structure of mixed construction with load-bearing masonry walls, reinforced concrete slabs and timber roofs.

All of it is to be demolished, although mechanical and electrical services located in a meter room at the rear of the building will be retained, these will need to be moved and replaced before the surrounding structure is removed.

The statement notes that the work to be carried out includes “both super- and substructure elements.”

“The demolition works will be delivered using a combination of soft strip of existing finishes and other miscellaneous items, and the demolition of structural elements.”

“A brief summary of the approach to structural demolition: removal of all elements containing asbestos, if present, by a specialist contractor; fully soft-strip and empty the existing buildings; removal of all prefabricated cladding and roof panels in the buildings, including railings; and complete top-down demolition of the load-bearing structure.”

The works will be carried out within the existing site boundary at Devil’s Tower Camp, with no use of surrounding public roads or pavements as lay-down areas. Demolition is scheduled to start around the beginning of 2026, working hours are set out as 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, subject to any conditions imposed by the Development and Planning Commission.

The application has yet to be debated by the Development and Planning Commission.