Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Demolition plan set out for Devil’s Tower Camp dog compound

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
29th January 2026

An application for the demolition of the existing Ministry of Defence dog compound at Devil’s Tower Camp has been filed with the Town Planner, as plans are to extend the facility.

Structural engineering firm NOSA was appointed to provide structural engineering and architectural services for the replacement and extension project, which is located at the southern end of the military camp.

According to a method statement, prepared by NOSA, the “initial phase 1 extension has been completed, and the scope of the phase 2 extension overlaps with the existing building.”

The building, originally used as a post office, is described as a simple single-storey structure of mixed construction with load-bearing masonry walls, reinforced concrete slabs and timber roofs.

All of it is to be demolished, although mechanical and electrical services located in a meter room at the rear of the building will be retained, these will need to be moved and replaced before the surrounding structure is removed.

The statement notes that the work to be carried out includes “both super- and substructure elements.”

“The demolition works will be delivered using a combination of soft strip of existing finishes and other miscellaneous items, and the demolition of structural elements.”

“A brief summary of the approach to structural demolition: removal of all elements containing asbestos, if present, by a specialist contractor; fully soft-strip and empty the existing buildings; removal of all prefabricated cladding and roof panels in the buildings, including railings; and complete top-down demolition of the load-bearing structure.”

The works will be carried out within the existing site boundary at Devil’s Tower Camp, with no use of surrounding public roads or pavements as lay-down areas. Demolition is scheduled to start around the beginning of 2026, working hours are set out as 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, subject to any conditions imposed by the Development and Planning Commission.

The application has yet to be debated by the Development and Planning Commission.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Local News

Severe weather causes disruption across Gibraltar as winds reach gale force

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Teachers’ union raises ‘grave concern’ over severe weather school plans

Wed 28th Jan, 2026

Local News

Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Weather-related falls at A&E prompt care warnings as wind and rain persist

Wed 28th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Arias-Vasquez chairs Business Transition Advisory Group following conclusion of Treaty negotiations

29th January 2026

Local News
University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy receives MCA approval for tanker training course

29th January 2026

Local News
Northern Defences walking tours set to take place

29th January 2026

Local News
Youth Saturday entertainment forms part of the Youth Arts Jamboree

29th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026