Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Demonstrators deliver clear message on disability rights to No.6

Photos by Johnny Bugeja and Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
24th May 2023

A demonstration calling for more action from the Gibraltar Government on ensuring disability rights made its way from Casemates to No.6 Convent Place on Wednesday evening, under the banner ‘We Are One Voice’. Police estimated around 200 people took part in the march, though organisers put the figure at closer to 400. Event organiser Victoria...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Brothers jailed for Waterport road assault

Wed 24th May, 2023

Brexit

Optimism but few details as treaty talks continue

Tue 23rd May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA and ERS receive Freedom of the City for pandemic response

24th May 2023

Local News
New museum project will offer ‘wonderful interpretation of Rock’s natural history’

24th May 2023

Local News
Care Agency receives Governor’s Award for Merit, recognising ‘quite astonishing’ service to community

24th May 2023

Local News
OS35 captain admits merchant shipping offences and will be sentenced on June 13

24th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023