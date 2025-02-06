Department of the Environment expands recycling programme

The Department of the Environment is expanding Gibraltar’s recycling programme by introducing organic waste collection bins and textile recycling containers, aligning with EU practices to reduce landfill waste, lower emissions, and promote sustainability.

New requirements for the separation and management of waste are progressively being introduced throughout Europe. In keeping with the Government’s commitment to align with wider EU recycling practices, new brown bins for the collection of separated organic waste are being introduced into a number of bin stores as part of a new organic waste collection service, said a statement from No.6 Convent Place.

Phase 1 encompasses the catchment areas of Casemates, the Public Market/Fish Market Lane and Chatham Counterguard, with subsequent phases being rolled out throughout Gibraltar for businesses and the public.

Organic waste is biodegradable waste of plant or animal origin that can easily breakdown in nature. Examples of organic waste include leftover fruit and vegetables, food scraps, eggshells, coffee grounds, small garden waste such as leaves and flowers, as well as soiled paper plates and napkins.

This waste stream can represent a significant part of the waste that is generated in homes and kitchens, and its accumulation in landfills leads to soil contamination as well as the emission of greenhouse gases.

Proper separation and management of the organic waste fraction is an important part of the Department of the Environment’s Climate Change Strategy. The recycling of organic waste also offers an opportunity to generate a new resource by composting the waste and transforming it into nutrient-rich compost.

This latest addition to Gibraltar’s recycling programme builds on the commencement of the Recycling Regulations which requires all non-household waste (paper, cardboard, plastics, glass, electronics and batteries, as well as organic waste) to be recycled.

The Department of the Environment, in collaboration with the Environmental Agency, will be carrying out in-person visits to all affected establishments to ensure that the requirements are well understood and that any feedback can be taken on board promptly.

In addition to bins for organic waste, new recycling containers for clothes or textiles are also being installed around Gibraltar as from this week. The fashion industry is arguably one of the world’s largest polluters and every year billions of garments are produced, most of which end up in landfill or being incinerated. Items that are suitable for re-use will be distributed via the Senegal programme run by the Eco-park (Gibraltar). In turn, discarded items not suitable for standard re- use will be converted into rags and cleaning cloths. Curtains, bedding and other household textiles can also be disposed in these new green and white recycling containers.

“The Department would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that recycling is a positive step forward in protecting the environment. Reducing the amount of waste that is sent to landfill results in lower greenhouse gas emissions, less contamination of our natural environment and can even result in cost-savings,” said the statement.

“Working together and taking individual responsibility for our common goal is critical if we are to ensure a safe and sustainable future. The sorting and separation of waste at source is the most effective way of ensuring that recycling works.”

Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, added that, “We have a responsibility to improve our community environmental performance and to both reduce and make best use of waste and discarded material.”

“The organic and textile recycling initiative is an important one that I hope will be welcomed by all.”

“Government would also like to reassure the public that, contrary to unsubstantiated information that has been circulated at times on social media, material in the recycling bins is not mixed upon collection.”

Should any member of the public require any further information or wish to report any particular incident of concern, they can contact info.environment@gibraltar.gov.gi or Tel: 200 71061.

Further information on the Department’s recycling programme is available online and can be accessed from https://thinkinggreen.gov.gi/waste/recycling.