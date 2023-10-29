Dept of Environment considers measures to improve macaque welfare
A combination of measures to ensure macaque welfare including increased patrols, CCTV, signage, and further training for tour operators is being considered by the Department of Environment, after the GHA has logged 51 bites to humans this year. Gibraltar’s macaques are not aggressive by nature, but negative human interactions affect the welfare of the wild...
