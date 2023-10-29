Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Dept of Environment considers measures to improve macaque welfare

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
30th October 2023

A combination of measures to ensure macaque welfare including increased patrols, CCTV, signage, and further training for tour operators is being considered by the Department of Environment, after the GHA has logged 51 bites to humans this year. Gibraltar’s macaques are not aggressive by nature, but negative human interactions affect the welfare of the wild...

