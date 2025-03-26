Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Mar, 2025

Deputy Mayor hosts Mayor’s Awards 2025

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2025

The annual Mayor’s Awards Ceremony took place on March 21 at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall. The event was attended by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst,and Minister Dr John Cortes.

Following nominations from the public, endorsed by the Awards Board, Deputy Mayor Nicky Guerrero presented seven Mayor’s Awards to individuals for their contributions to the community:
Lilian Carroll Perez received one for her dedication to the Albert Risso House Committee for over 13 years, supporting more than 100 residents.

Karen Truman, for her exemplary dedication to improving the lives of those living with and affected by dementia.

Amanda Parsons Yeo, for her compassion and 23 years of dedication to the Activities Department in the Elderly Residential Services.

Joseph Cortes, for his continuous involvement and support within the community and local churches.

Sylvana Jurado, for her commitment to promoting sequence dancing in Gibraltar.

Victor Angel Calderon, for his contribution and support for members of the South District Citizen’s Social Club.

And Victor Francis, for his dedication to Gibraltar’s music scene for over 60 years.

Mr Guerrero said: “The Mayor’s Awards are a way to say thank you to so many in our community, who give of their own time to carry out some very worthy tasks.”

“We are fortunate to live in a community where so many individuals contribute to making our lives better in so many ways.”

