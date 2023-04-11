Despite challenges, retired Gib Bank CEO looks back fondly at tenure
Almost eight years after Gibraltar International Bank (GIB) opened its doors, its first employee and retired CEO Lawrence Podesta looked back on its success and challenges. Mr Podesta was speaking in a final address to colleagues and clients during a reception in the courtyard outside the bank last week. The event saw Chief Minister Fabian...
