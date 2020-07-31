Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Devastating blow’ as S M Seruya moves to restructure

Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
31st July 2020

The Directors of S M Seruya Ltd yesterday confirmed they have commenced a 60-day consultation period to restructure its workforce after Covid-19 delivered a ‘devastating blow’ that could result in redundancies. The local business has been a staple on Main Street for 125 years and is well known locally for selling makeup and perfumes, but...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Four arrested over suspected credit card fraud

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Local News

Application filed for rooftop terrace in Chatham Counterguard

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt urges ‘decisive preventive action’ as Gib reports another Covid-19 case

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Opposition parties welcome Govt’s cautious approach to Covid-19 response

31st July 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Now is the time for preventive steps

31st July 2020

Local News
Govt makes face coverings compulsory in certain public spaces

31st July 2020

Local News
‘We’re far from out of the woods’ with Covid-19, CM says

31st July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020