Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Developer challenges Govt over Devil’s Tongue project

Artist’s impression of the proposed development at the centre of the claim. Image by WSRM

By Brian Reyes
6th November 2024

A developer has filed a claim for judicial review against the Gibraltar Government, accusing it of withdrawing support for a 16-storey mixed use project on the site of Devil’s Tongue in Queensway even though it was cleared by the Development and Planning Commission. The claim alleges that the Government had for years indicated backing for...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man on trial charged with cocaine offences

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Emergency appeal fund launched in Gibraltar to aid Valencia flood victims

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Arias-Vasquez shines light on structure of power station battery project

Sun 3rd Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Jury retires to consider verdict in cocaine case

5th November 2024

Local News
Man on trial charged with cocaine offences

4th November 2024

Local News
Almost 90 years on, an osprey returns to Gorham’s Cave

4th November 2024

Features
Music meets poetry at bohemian night

4th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024